You are a failed practical man - NPP's Razak Opoku 'barks' at Arthur Kennedy over Bawumia attack

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Razak Kojo Opoku

A member of the New Patriotic Party Razak Kojo Opoku has jabbed estranged member of the party over his attack on Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia with respect to the management of the economy by the two leading political parties.

A claim by Dr Bawumia that the NPP are better managers of the economy was rejected by Arthur Kennedy who accused the Vice President of being obsessed with economic theories.



Arthur Kennedy said that instead throwing about economic terminologies, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia should visit market areas to acquaint himself what the state of things.



In a sharp rebuttal on social media, Razak Opoku defended the credentials of the Vice President as an accomplished politician and economist.



He noted that Bawumia’s economic acumen has made him an invaluable asset to the Akufo-Addo administration.

“Dr. Bawumia has been able to translate Theories into practice for managing the socioeconomic challenges of the Country, helping President Akufo-Addo to push Ghana to a Digital Economy.



Razak said that Arthur Kennedy is a ‘failed practical man’ whose does not deserve the attention from members of the party who contributing in diverse ways to ensure the success of the Akufo-Addo administration.



“Dr. Arthur Kennedy is a holder of Doctorate in PRACTICALITY but unfortunately with all his experience in PRACTICALISM he managed to garner only 1 vote during the Presidential Primaries of NPP in 2007. In fact, he was the last person in the presidential race. Dr. Arthur Kennedy is a failed Practical man,” he said.