'You are a good campaigner' - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo challenged John Mahama to mention a policy he has come up with



Former President John Dramani Mahama says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has carved a niche as a “good campaigner” following his speech at the just-ended annual delegates’ conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The President, while speaking at the delegates’ conference dared John Dramani Mahama to mention a policy the opposition has come up with over the past five years.



“We have spent more money in improving the circumstances of our people than any government in the Fourth Republic. So when you leave here, be proud that you have produced a government that has been more diligent in improving the lives of the people than any other government in the history of this country.

“All the things that we have done in government are things we thought about while in opposition. What is the one policy that the NDC and their leader John Mahama have thought about in five years that they have been in opposition? There is not one policy! The answer is zero,” Akufo-Addo said.



Reacting to what the President said, in a Facebook post on Monday (20 December), Mahama wrote: “I think the President must take his responsibilities seriously and focus on working to change the circumstances of our people, rather than the rabble-rousing skits he serves the nation.”



He added: “To answer his rhetorical question on policy, if only he took a moment, in the comfort of his chartered jet, to read the People’s manifesto, he would have at least learnt about the ‘Big Push’ (an accelerated infrastructure plan for Ghana), ‘Free Primary Health Care Plan’, the ‘1 million jobs plan’, ‘Ghana FIRST’ (Framework for Industrial Revitalisation, Support and Transformation) and several other well-thought-through and costed policies.



“I am willing to provide him with an autographed copy of the manifesto. With his speech of yesterday, he has carved his niche as a good campaigner, but unfortunately, a poor leader as Ghanaians have found out at great cost.”