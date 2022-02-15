You are a hypocrite – Computer Man slams Korankye Ankrah over prayers for Bobie Ansah

ASEPA boss and Accra FM journalist arrested for publication of false news

Bobie Ansah and Mensah Thompson worship at Royal House Chapel International



‘The oppressor will not prevail’ – Sam Korankye Ankrah prays



Founder and leader of hope Generation Ministries, Prophet Eric Amponsah alias Computer Man, has expressed disappointment in the leader of Royal House Chapel International, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah.



According to Computer Man, he expected better from the senior preacher when two embattled journalists, recently charged with publication of false news turned up at his church to worship over the weekend.



Mensah Thompson, the Executive Director of ASEPA, and Kwabena Bobie Ansah, a journalist with Accra FM, have both been charged for publication of false news and granted bail.



Speaking during church service, Rev Korankye Ankrah reportedly cautioned the government against arrests of journalists and critics of the government as has recently been witnessed.

In a prayer said for the two, Rev Korankye said “I pray grace upon your lives, for wisdom and protection for any threat upon your lives today on this altar we cancel it. Any threat to your family members we cancel it, they will gather against you but not by the Lord.



“And any weapon that is formed against you; whether it is political, spiritual, financial, manipulation or brute force; we pray that the Lord will raise your standard against them.



The man of God added that “We pray that you dwell in peace, Ghana will know peace…the oppressor will not prevail…liberty and democracy will thrive but above all development and prosperity…”



But speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Computer Man noted that Rev Korankye Ankrah instead of rebuking the two for their incessant attacks on government rather chose to throw shades and direct digs at the government through his prayer – thus making him a hypocrite.



“I wouldn’t have thought that a pastor with a high experience like Sam Korankye Ankrah will say such a prayer. As a man of God, your prayer should come off as one from God. But Sam Korankye Ankrah’s prayer was full of shades,” he noted.



Drawing political narrations to the prayer amidst the use of some harsh words, Computer Man further said “he is a hypocrite, is it not the same Sam Korankye Ankrah who stood before his church and said no short man can ever be president? Ghanaians should be sharp sometimes. This Sam Korankye Ankrah is NDC.”

Known for criticizing the government, Mensah Thompson was recently arrested and arraigned for stating in a Facebook that Ghana’s Presidential Jet had been given out to some relatives of the president for a UK trip.



Bobie Ansah was also arrested for alleging during his show on Accra FM that the first and second ladies of the state had appropriated for themselves some state lands.



Watch video below:



