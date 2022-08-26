'You are a thief, useless as a village maggot' - Captain Smart fires Adom-Otchere

Captain Smart and Paul Adom-Otchere

Renowned broadcaster, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has labelled the host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere as a thief.

In a monologue on Onua Maakye on August 25, Captain Smart called out Paul Adom-Otchere accusing him of being the most corrupt journalist in the country.



He pointed to the Airport Christmas tree scandal in which the host of Good Evening Ghana who is also the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited was implicated as the basis for his claim.



According to Captain Smart, Paul Adom-Otchere, whom he calls "a senior" is as useless as a village maggot owing to his alleged corrupt deeds.



“I don’t have the time to waste on people who are corrupt like Paul Adom-Otchere. That guy is the definition of corruption in journalism. In my life, I have never met a journalist who is as corrupt as Paul Adom Otchere. Do you know why? Paul, I’m not a thief. You are. They said you said I don’t read and don’t do analysis.



“I thank God you know how to do analysis but you are a thief stealing from Ghana and I do not know how to do analysis. Do you see your end? Ghana Airport you said you’ve purchased Christmas trees, the sector minister said you are a thief because it didn’t pass through procurement. Which foolish person is like you? Everybody who steals from the country is a foolish person. You are as useless as a village maggot. Me, I am not a thief [but] you are,” a livid Captain Smart said on the morning show of Onua TV.

“Go to court and I will come and prove it to you,” he further added.



The two media personalities have been having a go at each for a while now in what some have referred to as a media war.



On the August 23 edition of Good Evening Ghana show, Adom-Otchere dedicated almost five minutes to Captain Smart. Among others, the journalist, tagged as the hatchet man of government, said he was unperturbed about the insults but only wished national conversations are devoid of vituperative outbursts.



The Good Evening Ghana host, however, poked fun at Captain Smart for once making “suicidal” comments that exposed his lack of understanding of geopolitics.



Paul Adom Otchere was responding to Captain Smart who had called him a fool for defending Ken Ofori-Atta over claims by KKD that he was involved in a conflict of interest over his previous company, Databank, being transactional advisors to the government when it goes on the market to borrow.

In a tease directed at Captain Smart, Paul Adom-Otchere said: “I think he [Captain Smart] watches our programme and sees how we’re doing paper works. The other day, he tried to do it; do you know what happened to him? He said he read and book and quoted a page and said Kwame Nkrumah had predicted that Russia will attack Ukraine. I said ‘Oh, Jesus’. And then social media went after him. The guy didn’t even understand the geopolitics because he won’t open a book and read it.”



