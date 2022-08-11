You are a ‘witch’ if you insist only the Ghana Card should be used for voters’ register - Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the NDC Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the NDC has accused persons insisting that only the Ghana Card should be used for the upcoming limited voters’ registration exercise of being witches.

He added that such people aim to cause havoc in the country.



Sammy Gyamfi said that the insistence on using only the Ghana Card does not make sense because over 17 million Ghanaians including prospective voters do not have the card.



“The NIA, which issues the cards (Ghana Cards), are saying that they have so far registered 16.6 million people. Out of this, they have printed 16.3 million cards which means that the cards of over 300,000 Ghanaians who have been registered have not been printed. Also, out of the 16.3 million, they have printed they have issued 13 million. This means that over 17 million Ghanaians do not currently have the Ghana Card.



“So, if you say that the Ghana Card, which over 17 million including persons who have just turned 18 does not have, should be the only identification document for the limited registration exercise, is this not witchcraft – are you not a witch? What common sense is in this decision,” the NDC communicator said in Twi in an XYZ interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Sammy Gyamfi made these remarks while reacting to reports of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) tabling a new C.I before Parliament, seeking to use only the Ghana Card for voters' registration.



The new CI, which is titled Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2021, laid in Parliament, aims to continuously register Ghanaians who turn 18 using only the Ghana Card as the required document for the exercise.

Another key proposal in the bill is the creation of two voter registers, namely the electoral area register and the constituency register.



