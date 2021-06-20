You are a wonderful father to our children - Samira extols Dr Bawumia on Father's Day

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife

• Father's Day is celebrated every third Sunday in June

• The day is to appreciate fathers and males who are playing fatherly roles in the lives of people



• The second lady of the land has described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a wonderful father to their children



Second lady of the Republic, Samira Bawumia has showered praises on her husband, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as Ghanaians join the world to celebrate Father's Day.



Describing the vice president as the wonderful father of her children, she appreciated his efforts in making things work for the family.

She further lauded him for his dedication to serve both his family and Ghana side by side.



In a tweet, she said, "To my husband and the wonderful father of our children, @Mbawumia, Happy Father's Day. Thank you for your dedication to our family and the entire nation."



