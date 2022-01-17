You are an ex-MP, but you don't understand the rules - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu drags Asiedu Nketia

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia got it wrong when he said the majority leader is not the leader of the house.



According to him, the Majority Leader always doubles as the leader of the house, therefore, John Asiedu Nketia may not have understood the parliamentary practice at the time he served as a Member of Parliament in the house, hence his statement.



Speaking on Ade Akye Abia show on Okay FM he said, “Asiedu Nketia has been a Member of Parliament before but he does not understand the rules of parliament. The majority leader is always the leader of the house. The majority doubles as the leader of the house.”



Meanwhile, members of Parliament are expected to reconvene in the House on January 25, 2022, this comes.

It will be the start of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament.



The first session of the eighth parliament was adjourned after there was a scuffle in the house during the voting on the government’s E-levy bill.



The fight ensued when MPs were taking votes on whether or not the E-levy should be adopted under a certificate of urgency.



At the time, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was presiding, stated that he was stepping down to vote so, the Second Deputy Speaker should take over.



The Minority had earlier contended that per parliament’s standing orders, the Speaker of Parliament does not have a casting vote, however, Joe Osei-Owusu indicated that he would still vote.



Just when he was about to step down for the Second Deputy to take over, the Minority took the stage.

In the process, the Minority clashed with the Majority with members of both sides exchanging blows.



The house was then adjourned to Tuesday, December 20, 2021, after calm was restored.



At the sitting, both the majority and the minority agreed the house should be adjourned to January 18.



But a statement from the house gave a new date as Tuesday, January 25, 2022.