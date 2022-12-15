You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told

National Youth Organizer of NDC, George Opare Addo

George Opare Addo, the recently-elected National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been advised to focus on delivering on his mandate and unifying the youth wing of the party.

Following his victory on Saturday, December 10, 2022, Opare Addo, alias Pablo, has embarked on a media campaign which has been dominated by what critics perceive to be attacks on his opponent, Brogya Genfi, and his supporters.



The development has led to verbal clashes between George Opare Addo and the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi as well as the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George.



Mahmud Kabore, a member of the national communications team of the NDC believes that the posture taken by Opare Addo will help neither him nor the NDC.



Kabore likened Opare Addo’s posture to that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after the 2020 elections.



Speaking on Neat FM on Wednesday, December 14, Mahmud Kabore stated that President Akufo-Addo who was disappointed by the numbers his party polled in the 2020 elections chose to be confrontational instead of being accommodating.



He reminded Opare Addo that the elections held in Cape Coast was a verdict on his stewardship and that he should be worried about the vast reduction in margin.

“He is behaving like Nana Akufo-Addo, maybe because he is also called Addo. In election 2020, Nana Akufo-Addo thought because of the Free SHS and other policies the margin of victory was going to be bigger than that of 2016. When the margin reduced and Parliament became very close, he couldn’t celebrate his victory.



“In 2018, you (referring to Opare Addo) won with a landslide even though you had not served as a youth organizer before. This time it was a verdict on your stewardship and you struggled to escape.



“I don’t know if it is the pain that’s making him speak like Akufo-Addo. The advice I’m giving him is that when you win an election, you have to major responsibilities – to deliver on your mandate and unite the people within your domain,” he said.



George Opare Addo has meanwhile announced that he will no longer engage in media discussion about the matter and is hopeful that some elders in the party will convene a meeting between himself and his opponents to settle the matter.



Opare Addo also declared his readiness to work with Sammy Gyamfi as he believes the party’s interest should precede whatever bad blood is between them.