'You are doing the right thing at the wrong time' - Mireku Duker tells striking teachers

Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has appealed to the teacher unions on strike to reconsider their decision and resume work.

Four teacher unions are currently on strike over demands for better conditions of service.



The unions comprising Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), TEWU and Coalition of Concerned Teachers-Ghana have withdrawn their services and requested a 20 percent increment in their Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) before they resume.



The Minister, reacting to the issue during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, says the teachers' industrial action comes at a very wrong timing.

He reminded the striking teachers of the adverse impact of the Ukraine/Russia war and COVID-19 pandemic on Ghana, hence pleading with them to reason with President Nana Akufo-Addo and pick back their working tools.



"What they are asking for is not wrong. They deserve a better treatment but if care is not taken, we are doing the right thing at the wrong time," he said.



