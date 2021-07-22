You are giant with clay feet – Kweku Baako stings ‘empty’ Kennedy Agyapong

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr

The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has revealed that the biggest lesson he gleaned from his legal battle with the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong is that ‘he is a giant with clay feet.’



According to Kweku Baako, whiles on radio and television Kennedy Agyapong sells the posture of being abrasive and tough yet he was calm and meek during cross-examination in the defamation suit he filed against him.



He stresed that the process taught him that whiles Kennedy Agyapong brags on television and radio, he is unable to back any of his claims with cogent evidence.

Baako on the Wednesday, July 21 edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo show admitted that like every other human being he is not above reproach and will welcome critique from Kennedy Agyapong but never will he sit by and allow his reputation to be slandered and maligned.



Baako says he will defend himself by also criticizing the MP or taking the legal route which he is convinced is more effective.



“I made a critique of his conduct relative to that threat which was the subject matter of discussion. He is entitled to criticize my opinion of him mercilessly and violently but he is not entitled to go out there and slander and think I will let it slide. I didn’t care previously but for him particularly, you can either criticize or drag him to the court of law.



“The experience I had with him at the High Court told me the he is a giant with clay feet. He is empty, porous with the thing he says. On radio on TV he goes haywire but in court, he is an embarrassment. I even felt some sympathy for him. I’ve heard him say that he won’t pay a dime but who say I’m interested in his money? He has even paid GHC80,000 but the point really is the apologies,” he said.



Baako also served a reminder to Kennedy Agyapong that come what may, he will apologize to him as initially ordered by the High Court.

“The twelve times apology is his headache but no matter what he does, due process will take its course. If the truth is on your side, there is nothing on my side and I know truth is on my side. It was an embarrassment and I will publish the transcript for people to know who has the truth on his side,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong however served Baako a reply on The Seat show. As usual he made a number of allegations against Baako and challenged him to take drag him to court again.



Kennedy Agyapong insists Baako has an ‘evil agenda’ against the Akufo-Addo government and he will expose him.



“He is a very vicious and corrupt guy. NPP should listen to me very well, he is not on our side. They think Kweku Baako supports us but he does not. He’s a very wicked guy. He walks with his stomach. He can go to court, I’m saying he is a wicked man.



“In the Anas video, you see him. If a so-called ace journalist is supporting such a wicked boy then NPP must be careful. I will show Kweku Baako that he is corrupt. He is corrupt because he has openly defended this guy everywhere,” he charged.