You are just as useless as your party – Edudzi Tamekloe berates Abronye DC

Edudzi Tamekloe, private legal practitioner

NDC legal team member, Edudzi Tamekloe, has raised concerns on why Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC, has chosen to speak about cars bought by the appointees of the erstwhile Mahama administration.

According to him, Abronye DC’s comment can best be described as useless as he had these details but has been quiet for the past six years.



“Don’t mind Abronye DC, the way he is talking shows how useless the government is, you know someone had bought a government property and the person is not supposed to but you have kept quiet for six years then you must be useless.



"And if this government is aware that someone has bought a state property that he is not supposed to and have kept quiet for six years then you must be useless, he said on Okay FM during an interview monitored by Ghanaweb.



Earlier this week, the NPP Bono Regional Chairman at a press conference shared details of how some state-owned cars were bought cheaply by members of the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government on their way out of power.



According to the document sighted by GhanaWeb, 361 cars valued at $110 were sold to appointees of the John Mahama-led government for a paltry $3 million.

According to Abronye, this caused a financial loss of $107 million to the state.



“The table above shows 40 out of the available 361 documents exposing how various state cars were purchased by high-rank NDC officials after they had lost the 2016 polls. The total value of all 361 cars was $110, but John Mahama sold it to his appointees at $3m, causing a financial loss of $107m equivalent to GH¢1.5 billion to the state,” he shared as part of a press conference organised by the Patriotic Forum for Accountable Governance at the International Press Centre on Monday, September 19, 2022.



The press conference was on the back of a statement by former President John Dramani Mahama that he will review Article 71 of the 1992 Constitution, which covers emoluments such as ex-gratia for senior government officials if he wins power in 2024.



NYA/FNOQ