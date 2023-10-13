‘You are just bitter’ – Abronye DC descends on A Plus

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), has slammed political activist and social commentator Kwame Obeng Asare (A Plus) over his recent criticisms of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

According to him, A Plus is now excessively criticising the government because he is bitter about being denied some of the privileges he used to get when President Akufo-Addo took office.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV on Thursday, September 12, 2023, Abronye DC alleged that A Plus used to get free bees from the government, including fuel coups from the Office of the President.



He added that A Plus did nothing to help the NPP win power in 2016, as he has suggested on a number of occasions.



“Foolish boy, you said you made Nana Addo come to power because you composed a song for him… if that is the case go and compose a song for the CPP for them to come to power.



“… I don’t want to respond to your statements nowadays because you have become bitter. You have benefited from this government more than any member of the NPP. Go and compose a song for the PNC and CPP for them to come to power,” he said in Twi.



The NPP regional chairman added, “You were receiving fuel from the castle but I stopped you. When the NPP came to power, because you had followed the party for a while, you go to the harbour to seize goods in the name of the government. Today the customs officers are free”.

Abronye descends heavily on Kwame A plus. pic.twitter.com/hgsiAteVLi — Nαɳα Kɯαɱҽ (@NanaKwame_off) October 12, 2023

BAI/OGB