You are lazy if you manage pain with painkillers – Doctor

The doctor has advised that we avoid using painkillers to save us from lots of risks

Health expert, Doctor Muftawu Mohammed, has asserted that it is wrong to manage body pains, whether internal or external, with pain killers.

According to him, managing pain with painkillers is simply a lazy man’s approach and not recommended. He said this during an interview with Nana Yaw Odame on the Men’s Lounge show which is aired on eTV Ghana.



He noted that pain management is something that requires the intervention of lots of experts who can employ the right methods to relieve the pain. “In healing, we have something called suppression or palliation and that is what painkillers do”, he said.

Detailing on some of the right methods of managing pain which are specifically done by experts, he made mention of massages like ayurvedic massage, bolus massage, which is the general body massage that enhances blood circulation and relaxes the nerves to improve its functionality, dry cupping, which is done by putting a cup on the skin and forming a suction to relieve pain and improve circulation of blood, among others.



Doctor Muftawu advised people to avoid managing pain with painkillers because treating pain without painkillers is the best approach.