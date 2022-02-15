You are naive – Ghana Immigration Service fumes at Kevin Taylor

File photo: GIS logo

Kevin Taylor alleges nepotism against GIS leadership

GIS responds to Kevin Taylor’s allegations



We are resolved in our mandate, says GIS



The Ghana Immigration Service has stated that Ghanaian-American based social commentator, Kevin Taylor lacks an understanding of the Services’ operations.



The journalist recently accused GIS of incompetence following its recent recruitment exercise.



Among other things, Kevin Taylor alleged cronyism and nepotism against the leadership of GIS in the recent recruitment exercise.

But responding to his allegation in a press release signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Superintendent Michale Amoako-Atta, the GIS said it has over the period upheld its mandate which is to deliver excellence in security and migration management for Ghana’s development.



According to the GIS, Kelvin Taylor lacked “professional judgement in seeking to cross-check his facts before going public” and that it “shows the mischievous agenda he and his faceless sources want to pun on the general public.”



Read the full release by GIS below:



