You are now serving Ghanaians with skits – Mahama fires Akufo-Addo

The 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has criticized the leadership and administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stating that he is now serving Ghanaians with skits - a short comedy.



According to John Mahama, President Nana Akufo-Addo is not focusing on improving the lives of Ghanaians in recent times.



He wants the president to aver his attention to solving the pressing needs of citizens and desist from “the rabble-rousing skits he serves the nation”.

“I think the President must take his responsibilities seriously and focus on working to change the circumstances of our people, rather than the rabble-rousing skits he serves the nation,” John Mahama wrote on his Facebook timeline.



Former President Mahama also described the president as someone who is a good campaigner but a poor leader.



“With his speech of yesterday [Sunday, December 19, 2021], he has carved his niche as a good campaigner, but unfortunately a poor leader as Ghanaians have found out at great cost,” he concluded in his post.







Background

President Akufo-Addo, addressing participants at the New Patriotic Party’s national annual delegates conference, dared the opposition National Democratic Congress and John Mahama to name one well thought through policy it has proffered to turn the fortunes of the country since it went into opposition in 2016.



According to the President, the NDC and John Mahama has offered zero solutions to the country’s challenges.



“I want you to ask yourselves one question…what is the one policy that the National Democratic Congress and their leader John Dramani Mahama have thought about in these 5 years in opposition that they have brought to the people of Ghana…somebody should give me one idea that has emerged from the National Democratic Congress in these 5 years that will bring about progress for Ghana. The answer is zero…not [even] one single idea,” an energized President Akufo-Addo said.



