You are the funniest man I’ve ever seen – NPP MP slams Professor Frimpong-Boateng over galamsey report

Sylvester Tetteh, the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro

Sylvester Tetteh, the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro has slammed the former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, describing him as an embodiment of unseriousness and frivolousness.

Sylvester Tetteh asserted strangely on the Saturday, 14 October 2023 edition of JoyNews’ Newsfile program that in his entire existence on earth, no human being evokes a sense of hysteria and laughter in him than the globally acclaimed surgeon.



“He is the funniest man I’ve ever seen”, a furious Sylvester Tetteh on Joy News while responding to the statement from the Attorney-General’s office relative to the investigations conducted into the shocking allegations made by Professor Frimpong-Boateng over the supposed involvement of some leading NPP and government officials in the illegal mining menace.



The ‘Alan-Kyerematen boy’ now Bawumia convert, noted that Professor Frimpong-Boateng’s explosive report which implicated some government officials was influenced by bitterness and malicious motives.



According to him, Professor Frimpong-Boateng embarked on the journey to hurl what he perceives to be spurious allegations against the persons cited in the report due to his dismissal from the Akufo-Addo government.



Sylvester Tetteh who is claiming vindication from the A-G’s letter, explained that nothing in the report by Professor Boateng is the truth.



This position of his is informed by his experience with some of the persons cited in the report who he claims have never visited a galamsey site.

“The investigations have barked my claims that the report is a useless piece of paper. When allegations were made by CHRAJ against his son he quickly went to defend him but now what he has written about all these people in government, what is it? It was supposed to be a committee report but nobody in the committee has backed it. It is a useless piece of paper.



“He is out of government and he is ranting. He is bitter that he is out of government. He could be a surgeon but that doesn’t mean he's a master of everything. It is a useless piece of paper that he authored,” he said.



In his report issued on October 12, 2023, the Attorney General described as baseless the report by Professor Frimpong Boateng.



"The Attorney-General indicates that a careful study of the Report, the various documents and pen drives submitted to the Police did not disclose any evidence in support of the allegations made against the persons cited in the Report, with the exception of Seth Mantey, John Ofori Atta and Ekow Ewusi, in respect of whom the A-G instructs the Police to conclude their investigations and present a report to him."



"The A-G’s advice, however, notes that even though the Police diary of action shows that John Ofori Atta was invited by the police, there is no indication that he was interviewed or that a statement was taken from him. There is also no statement from Mr Ekow Ewusi on the docket. The A-G instructed the Police to wind up investigations on that issue and furnish him with a report on same."