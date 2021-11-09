You are the most deceptive president in the Fourth Republic – Captain Smart slams Akufo-Addo

• Captain Smart complains over increase in fuel prices

Morning show host on Onua TV, Captain Smart has described the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the most deceptive in the history of Ghana’s fourth Republican dispensation.



Speaking on the increase in fuel prices since January this year, the outspoken Captain Smart said the current government has acted contrary to what it fought against while in opposition.



“You have deceived Ghanaians more than any government in the Fourth Republic. This particular government has been the most deceptive. Even Rawlings whose government was a military government did not do such, J. A. Kufuor did not do this, Prof. Mills also did not do same."



"When Mahama increased fuel prices on some few occasions you were all over the place raging, now you come to tell us you are performing,” he said.

According to Captain Smart, the deception of the Akufo-Addo government is inundated in the failures of his flagship policies including the One District One Factory.



Captain Smart stated that while the government made it look like it was going to establish factories under the policy, it has only become an avenue for the government to take the glory for factories being established by private persons.



“The One District One Factory is a lie. You think we don’t know but we know. We were told the government would build factories but after we voted you into office that was what gave me my first shock about the government. You came to say that the government was not going to build the factories but was rather going to go into partnership with private industries. Now come back and tell us how much you have invested in any of the factories,” he demanded.



Between the beginning of October to end of the first week of November alone, fuel prices in Ghana has increased from around GHC6.53 per litre to about GHC6.90 per litre.



This is at the back of several periodic increases in the past that has seen many critics express concern over the effects it has had on the impact of Ghanaians including transport and other general goods and services.



