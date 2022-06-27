You are the right man to handle NPP's finances - Regional Minister tells Dr China

Dr Hafix Bin Salih shaking hands with NPP National Treasurer hopeful, Dr Charles Dwamena

NPP National executive elections scheduled for July 15 to July 17, 2022

4 aspirants contest national Treasurer position



Upper West minister endorses Dr China



The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafix Bin Salih, has endorsed Dr Charles Dwamena (aka Dr China) for the position of National Treasurer in the ruling New Patriotic Party.



The Minister who spoke during a courtesy call by Dr China stated that he and four other regional ministers from the have endorsed Dr China as the person for the position.



"We the five regional ministers in the five northern regions, have met and assessed all the candidates that have put themselves up for the position of National Treasurer, and we have concluded that you are the best person to handle that office because you are a man we can trust with our money.



“When the party appointed you as the director of finance and administration at the party headquarters, you were faithful to the party and took care of party resources entrusted into your care and you worked hard to mobilize more resources to support the party’s efforts which resulted in the landslide victory of the party in 2016.”

He pledged his unflinching support to Dr China and permitted him to move freely within the region to engage party delegates.



Dr China thanked the Hon Minister for his endorsement and promised to work hard together with the other national officers, when given the mandate, to effectively mobilize resources for the party while efficiently utilizing available resources to enable the party to break the 8.



Dr Charles Dwamena is contesting the National Treasurer position with E. Mary Posch-Oduro; Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah, and Dr I. I. Yussif Tedem.



Dr Charles Dwamena served as the Director of Finance and Administration at the NPP Headquarters in 2016 and 2017 and as the Deputy Ambassador to China from 2017 to 2020



