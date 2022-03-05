'You are too silent' – Dzifa Gomashie ‘tackles’ Prof Martey

Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Martey, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana

Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie, has lamented the silence of former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Martey on issues that have engaged public attention.



Professor Martey in the past had been very vocal on matters of national discourse, sometimes even criticizing the incumbent government on issues he felt were not properly been addressed.



In October, 2014, under the administration of John Dramani Mahama, the man of God said Ghana needs wise men to rule in order to save the nation from its numerous challenges.



The outspoken man of God was speaking at the foundation stone and dedication of a church building for the Kwadaso Trinity Congregation in Kumasi.

"We need to be told as truth, the biblical Cliché that the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. We need the wisdom to rule this country," he said.



"Nyasafuoeii mo wo hen?" (Where are the wise men?), he shouted at the congregation most of whom screamed out in laughter.



But Dzifa Gomashie, in a post on her social media handle, wondered if the revered man of God had received a 4×4 (car) and the fat envelope to remain silent on national issues.



“Papa Moderator Osofo, did you accept the 4×4 and the fat envelope? You are too silent ooo PAPA OSOFO,” she posted on Facebook.



Although she did not mention Professor Martey, the Ketu South MP, however, implied in her response in the comment section of her post.

Below are some comment and her response



Se Lorm: Ah wey moderator that?



Dzifa Gomashie: the friend of the ANYANSAFO)



Sabah Zita Benson: [post laughing GIF]



Dzifa Gomashie: my Fellow Ghanaian FG, can you call the ANYANSAFO) FOR ME? After that please release the [emojis]