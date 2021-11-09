You are very corrupt, deny it – Captain Smart dares Akufo-Addo

• Captain Smart dares Akufo-Addo

Outspoken Ghanaian anti-corruption journalist, Captain Smart, has dared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to tout himself as not corrupt.



According to Captain Smart, President Akufo-Addo, contrary to his much-touted anti-corruption tag, has failed to prove such after attaining the presidency.



“Nana you are corrupt. Nobody wants to tell you but I am telling you, my name is Blessed Godsbrain Smart, and I dare say you are corrupt. You see you no longer say you are not corrupt. I dare you to say it, even the gods in your hometown will strike you dead.



“I dare you to say I Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not corrupt, the gods of Kyebi will strike you dead,” he stated.

On the Tuesday, November 9, 2021, edition of his Onua Maakye morning show on Onua TV, Captain Smart further tagged the presidency of Nana Addo as the most deceptive in the history of Ghana’s fourth Republican dispensation.



“You have deceived Ghanaians more than any government in the Fourth Republic. This particular government has been the most deceptive. Even Rawlings whose government was a military government did not do such, J. A. Kufuor did not do this, Prof. Mills also did not do same."



"When Mahama increased fuel prices on some few occasions you were all over the place raging, now you come to tell us you are performing,” he added.



