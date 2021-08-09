You are working at bringing division, rancour in NPP - Aggrieved youth to NPP E/R chairman

The youth say the chairman wants to bring division into the party

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kiston Akomeng Kissi, is being accused of working solo in an attempt to bring division and rancour to the rank and file of the party.



In a statement issued under the name of some party faithful who want to remain unnamed, they accused the chairman of embarking on a one-man tour of the region, disregarding all his other executives.



"It has become apparent that the Eastern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Hon. Kiston Akomeng Kissi, is hell bent on creating deep divisions, disunity and acrimony in the NPP as he schedules a one-man regional “Thanksgiving Tour”, sidelining the other 16 Regional Executives.



"We can state on authority, based on the itinerary for the said thanksgiving tour, sighted and confirmed to be authentic that the Regional Chairman has planned to tour the region to meet the 17 executives in all the 33 constituencies, starting from 12 August to 14th August, 2021," the statement read in part.

It continued that Kiston Akomeng Kissi is undertaking this unilateral move because he hopes it can save him blame from things they believe are linked to some unaccounted for monies, among other major political happenings in the region.



"Lately, Hon. Akomeng Kissi has been in the news for bad reasons. He has been accused of failing to account for monies he was supposed to distribute to the constituencies for the 2020 electioneering campaign. Also, there is a general narrative that he masterminded the loss of the Akwatia seat to the NDC, a seat he held for 8 years.



"Rumour has it that his decision to embark upon a solo Regional tour is clearly an attempt to sidestep these accusations and possibly, blame it on some regional executives. In essence, this one-man tour is a charade and a face-saving gimmick intended to repair his already dented image and lost credibility," it added.



The statement concluded by stating that this move by the chairman is sure to create some discord and compromise "the unity in the party and threatens its electoral fortunes."



