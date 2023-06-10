You are young, allow 'old' Alan Kyerematen to contest – Carlos Ahenkorah to Bawumia

Member of Parliament of Tema West constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah

Member of Parliament of Tema West constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah, has called on Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to step down from the 2024 flagbearership race to allow his contender, Alan Kyerematen to run.

He said although Bawumia is fit for the presidency, he (Carlos) believes that the time was not right for him to run the race.



In an interview on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia programme, the MP said, “I always tell people that Bawumia is one of the people I cherish most; I am very close to him and I respect him a lot."



"If you know how politics run in Ghana and the history of the NPP party, there’s no way and there’s nothing to show that this man can never be president but the only thing we are saying is that he’s still very young,” he stated.



Mr Ahenkorah furthered that, “If you remember the advice given to Akufo-Addo when he was going to contest Kufuor, the same advice given to Alan Kyerematen when he was contesting Akufo-Addo, we are giving the same advice to Bawumia that he is fit to be president but at this stage, Alan Kyerematen is older than him so he should allow him to go because when he’s done, he (Bawumia) can also go.”





