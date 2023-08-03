You better change NPP to New ‘Patapaa’ Party – Kwame Agbodza

Kwame Governs Agbodza is the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament

During the debate of the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review on the floor of parliament, the Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, retorted that perhaps there is a need for a change in the name of the New Patriotic Party.

More specifically, he said that the middle name in the party name, patriotic, should be changed to ‘Patapaa’ instead, a report by citinewsroom.com has said.



The MP explained that the insensitivity of the government towards the plight of Ghanaians, as it continued to borrow excessively, should inform their new name change.



“They are telling us in this document that the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIFF) is going to fund Accra-Tema Motorway. So, we will go and borrow money, put it in GIFF and let a foreign company come and do this job. We can guarantee you that we will never support you. What is the name of your party? New Patriotic Party, where is your patriotism? You better change that middle name to ‘patapaa’ because it has nothing to do with patriotism, when we advise you, you don’t listen.



“How can you go and borrow money which Ghanaians will pay, and then you want to give that money to a foreigner? As for the Accra-Tema Motorway, if we are going to use our money, it must be done by Ghanaian contractors who you already owe GH¢15 billion. If they [private contractors] bring their money, they can do the job, but my taxes will not be used to pay them,” he added.



The MPs are still debating details of the Mid-Year Budget Review presented by Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance.

