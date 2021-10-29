You came to meet prophecies and they will outlive you – Rev. Owusu Bempah warns Dampare

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries

• The Ghana Police Service has announced a crackdown on prophecies

• The Police says one must show evidence of interaction with God before prophesying



• Reverend Owusu Bempah has warned the IGP not to touch the church



Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries has warned the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare to be mindful of his decision against prophetic activities in the country.



Reverend Owusu Bempah is cautioning the police chief against embarking on any move that will cripple the activities of prophets in the country.



He says any move in that regard will be an attack on the Christian faith and there will be dire consequences on the nation should that happen.

He has therefore advised the IGP and the Ghana Police Service to stay away from the church and its related activities.



Reverend Owusu Bempah believes that men of God who act in contravention of the law should be made to face it.



“Mr, Dampare, you came to meet prophecy and prophecy will outlive your era. I have no issue with you but don’t bring your issues to prophets. If someone commits an illegality deal with him or her but don’t touch the prophets.



“I’m pleading with you, don’t touch pastors, preachers, prophets and anything Christians alone. Leave Christians alone. Muslims also prophesy. You work for the government and will be paid by the government so leave me alone to focus on my work because my reward is in heaven,” he said on Okay FM on Thursday, October 28, 2021.



Superintendent Alexander Kweku Obeng, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service on October 25, 2021, issued some conditions under which prophecies will be allowed.

The main condition is that anyone who prophecies must first show evidence of his interaction with God and also speak to the subject of the prophecy instead of making it public.



But Reverend Owusu Bempah believes it is impossible for such a thing to happen as the holy spirit could descend on a prophet at any time.



“The person through whom God is speaking, how would he go to the target of the prophecy. He himself doesn’t know that God will be speaking through him. Prophecy comes in various forms. There are some that just come. Sometimes you’ll be preaching then God will give you revelation. “Sometimes you don’t think about the things but God inspires you to say it. When God is speaking through you, there is nothing you can do about it. The other day I was preaching when I had a revelation about America. In that case, did he expect me to board a plane to America?



“You can’t use physicality to fight spiritual things. If they want to regulate it, it's okay but you can’t stop it. These are spiritual matters. The book of Revelations is full of fear and panic so Dampare should go and arrest John. He should go and arrest most of the prophets in the Bible. I prophesied about the death of Amissah Arthur, did I cause fear and panic,’ he said.