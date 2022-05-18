You campaigned for justice for George Floyd; do same for Albert Donkor – Nkoranza South MP

Albert Donkor - The deceased

Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South, Kwadwo Agyekum, has called on Ghanaians to advocate justice for Albert Donkor.

The late Albert Donkor was shot and killed by the police on suspicion of armed robbery.



Unhappy with the action of the Police, angry youth at Nkoranza, on Tuesday, 17 May 2022, blocked roads, burnt car tyres and later attacked the municipal police headquarters and ravaged police vehicles and property amid warning shots from the law officers.



The police said Mr. Donkor was a robbery suspect but the locals believe the young businessman was targeted and killed by the police because he witnessed a robbery incident involving a police officer on the Nkoranza-Kintampo road.



Another young man was killed in yesterday’s disturbance when the youth clashed with the law enforcers while five others have been hospitalized responding to treatment.



Reacting to this development on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM on Wednesday, 18 May 2022, Mr. Agyekeum, who is also an uncle to the late Albert Donkor said it will be hypocritical on the part of Ghanaians to seek justice for George Floyd who resided in another jurisdiction and not do same for his nephew.

He told show host Kofi Oppong Asamoah that “We need justice for Albert, most of you campaigned for justice for George Floyd to have justice, Albert is a Ghanaian, campaign for him to have justice.



“The young man who was killed yesterday campaign for him to have justice. You can’t pretend to campaign for George Floyd in the US and not campaign for Albert in Ghana.”



He described the police statement describing Albert Donkor as a suspected armed robber as a “fabricated statement”.



“If you read the statement you’ll laugh, it’s the same standard statement they release every day”, he added.