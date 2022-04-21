0
You can't win in 2024 with Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang - Ephson tells Mahama

WhatsApp Image 2020 08 26 At 20.16.01.jpeg Mahama and his running mate in 2020 elections

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Former Ghana president John Mahama should forget about returning to power if he maintains his 2020 running mate Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, a pollster has predicted.

Ben Ephson said Mahama would have to repackage himself and form a strong alliance by choosing any of the National Democratic Congress’s presidential contenders as his running mate.

“Mahama would have to repackage himself because a Mahama with the same running mate is going to be difficult [to win 2024 general elections]. He may have to form an alliance or perhaps, pick one of the [NDC presidential contenders] as his running mate,” the veteran journalist told Accra-based Asaase Radio.

“Because where Mahama is, he has the advantage of being marketed already. And Mahama with all his body language looks like retaining his running mate for 2020 [general elections]. If he does, I think he should forget 2024.”

Meanwhile, the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stands a reasonable chance of winning the 2024 elections.

The EIU, however, expects the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate aside from the former president, John Dramani Mahama who is reportedly considering running again in 2024.

The EIU’s five-year forecast for Ghana released on 13 April 2022 stated that “The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.”

“Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change. The NDC, therefore, stands a reasonable chance of winning the 2024 elections,” the EIU said.

