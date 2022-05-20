You can be jailed for 6 months for keeping wild animals without permit – Vet Service boss

File photo

Residents accuse businessman of housing wild tigers

Nana Bediako confirms ownership of two tiger cubs



Anyone keeping tigers and other wild animals can be fined or jailed



The Western Region Director of the Veterinary Service Department, Dr. Simon Gbene, has said keeping wild like tigers without a permit is an offense by law.



According to him, a person could serve up to six months in jail for keeping wild animals like tigers as pets.



“Tigers are wild animals and it is very dangerous to keep them as pets. They are capable of killing human beings. Anyone who wants to keep them must secure the needed permit, the person should have the needed training to keep them from causing harm to other persons. It is stated black and white in the laws that anyone who is found keeping tigers and other wild animals without permits can be fined or jailed for six months,” 3news quoted Dr Simon Gbene

He urged Ghanaians to report persons who keep wild animals to the police as they could be dangerous to even the owners.



“If you are living in a community and you see a neighbour keeping tigers or any other wild animals like snakes, lions etc. in their homes, immediately report them to the police. I will never advise anyone to keep tigers as pets because when they grow, they can be dangerous to even the owner,” he stated.



He added that it’s not advisable to keep wild animals as they could transmit diseases.



“Tigers can also transmit rabies to humans so it is not advisable to keep them at homes.”



Background

Residents of Wonder World Estates, Avenue Lincoln near the British High Commission at Ridge in Accra, expressed deep concerns over the two tigers in their neighborhood.



Some media reportage quoted residents who claimed that “the animals stink. Those animals are held inside an apartment where there is no access to proper fresh air. As soon as the door is open, you sniff a strong unpleasant smell emanating from them.”



Others also said, “They are opened early in the morning and then sent inside around 10am. They pee and poo on the floor. They also make noise which disturbs our sleep.”