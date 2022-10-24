You can call us what you want, we’ll continue to criticise Akufo-Addo – Dr Apaak to Okyenhene

0
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has added his voice to the list of Ghanaians who have criticised Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin for calling persons, who criticize President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as uncivilized villagers, witches, and wizards.

According to the MP, the chief’s assertion that people who criticise Akufo-Addo are insulting him is untrue.

In a tweet shared on Monday, October 24, 2022, Dr. Apaak added that Ghanaians will continue to criticise Akufo-Addo no matter the names they are called.

“We don't insult NADAA we criticise him for the: depreciating cedi, high cost of living, higher cost of fuel, excruciating hardship, corruption and cronyism, destruction of our environment via illegal mining among others. If that makes us villagers, witches and wizards, so be it,” he said

The Okyenhene is on record to have said that persons who have been criticising the president over the current economic hardship are uncivilized villagers, witches, and wizards who have no sense of appreciation.

“We must appreciate the feat of the President and show him appreciation for what he has done for Ghana. We must defend and protect him.

“Those insulting the President are children of villagers. They are uncivilized. No well-nurtured person will insult an elderly. If you were raised in the Church, you will not insult an elder. If you are not a villager, then you may be a witch or wizard.

“Not all will like you. Even Jesus Christ was crucified. It won’t bother me if they speak with sincerity but when you speak with hate, witchcraft, and envy, you must be careful because one day, one day! one day! one day! One day! The truth will overcome evil lies and envy,” the chief said.

