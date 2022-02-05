You can do it to others but not me – Koku Anyidoho warns Adom-Otchere

Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Memorial Institute

Memorial lecture held in honour of late Prof. Mills

Kwame Pianim extols Atta Mills



Koku Anyidoho cries foul over attempts to ‘steal’ Atta Mills legacy



The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Memorial Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has cautioned the host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere against criticizing the calibre of persons he uses for his events.



Anyidoho has warned Adom-Otchere not to comment on his activities because he would fire back.



He rejected argument from Adom-Otchere that John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress are using ‘calibre’ to beat him to own the legacy of late President John Evans Atta Mills.

He cited the location for the inaugural ceremony of the Atta Mills Memorial Institute as a place where persons of calibre gather to hold deliberations on the country.



Koku Anyidoho said Adom-Otchere’s argument of the institute lacking personnel of calibre is flawed as he has the attention of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“I’m warning you, never do it again. You can do it to others but don’t bring it to me. Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, that is the intellectual dome of this republic and that is where we held our maiden events. When you talk about calibre, go to Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences. Go there and see the calibre of people who have held the position of president at Ghana Academy of Arts and Science.



“Secondly, if I can beg the president to build Asomdwe Park, what kind of calibre are you looking for again. Who is more important than the president. If I can beg the president and he will hear my plea and build Asomdwe Park, what sort of calibre are you looking for again,” he said on Okay FM.



Paul Adom-Otchere, on his show indicated that, former President John Dramani Mahama is using some calibre of individuals who were perceived to be close to the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills to smash out Samuel Koku Anyidoho from the legacy of their former boss.

According to him, for John Dramani Mahama to achieve his ambition of becoming the next President of Ghana, he needs to deal with Koku Anyidoho, who has since the passing of Prof Mills, established the Atta Mills Institute to continue with the legacy of the late President.



He said, 2022 marks exactly 10 years of the passing of Prof Mills, and Koku Anyidoho has for the past 10 years articulated the vision and legacy of Prof Mills, therefore, his name has become synonymous with Prof Mills, so, in order to remove the ‘Anyidoho’ name from Prof Mills, Mahama has put together some ‘big’ names to launch a legacy project for Prof Mills.



“Everybody thinks of Mills and think of Koku Anyidoho and the Mahama people do not like that; so, they put together a plan, a very very interesting plan and that is why we say that they are removing the heritage of Mills from the clause of Koku Anyidoho and restore it unto the ivory tower,” Paul Adom-Otchere stated as part of his editorial on Good Evening Ghana.