‘You can never hide pregnancy forever’ - ABA Fuseini on govt going for an IMF bailout

Akufo-Addo orders Ofori-Atta to go to IMF



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu, Alhassan Bashir Fuseini (ABA Fuseini), has called on the government to apologise to Ghanaians for beginning the process to go into an IMF programme.



According to him, the government must apologise because it told Ghanaians that it would not be going for an IMF (IMF) International Monetary Fund) bailout should the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) be passed.



In a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP added that it was clear that the government had to go to the IMF but it refused experts' advice, which has further worsened the plight of Ghanaians.

“If you think there is no gravity, jump and see whether you will suspend. We said this time long ago that it was a matter of time (for Ghana to go for an IMF bailout). You can never hide pregnancy forever. You can hide for a short while, when it is nine months wide, it let us see, you can’t.



“… the Nana Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government, they have so spectacularly mismanaged the economy to the point that we have reached the lowest of the low. The E-Levy that they counting on … we told them that there was no way Ghanaians were going to pay that tax.



“… The fact that we're back to the IMF speaks volumes of the catastrophic mismanagement of the economy. If they had the men to manage the economy we will not be where we are. It tells us that, frankly speaking, they have taken Ghanaians for a ride. They should just eat humble pie and apologise to the good people of this country... After imposing the E-Levy, they're now going to IMF," he said.



The MP made these remarks after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordered the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to commence official engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



In a statement issued by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Friday, July 1, 2022, the finance minister was instructed by the president to seek IMF’s support for an economic programme put together by the government of Ghana.

IB/BOG