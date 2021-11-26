You can now book an appointment for Ghana Card - NIA

The Ghana Card will be accepted by banks from January 2022

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has begun piloting a booking and appointment system for the acquisition of the Ghana Card.

It began on Tuesday, 9 November 2021.



It is aimed at streamlining service delivery and “to reduce the waiting time for applicants.”



The booking and appointment system will be carried out at the NIA’s head office only and will give applicants the opportunity to book an appointment to acquire the Ghana card.



Also, those who already have the card can use the service to update their information.



These will be done via an available link.



For premium registration, the applicants will have to pay GHC250 for the acquisition of the card and GHS30 to do an update of personal records.

The Authority urged anybody interested to book an appointment via httpp://www.appointments.nia.gov.gh/



Registration centres for the Ghana card have witnessed long queues in recent times as persons who could not register during the mass registration exercise rush to acquire their cards.



Some of them have had to sleep overnight at the various designated centres for the registration to avoid the long queues.



The National Communications Authority (NCA) recently began a re-registration of SIM cards across the country.



The only identification card required for SIM card re-registration with the various telcos is the Ghana card.