You can run but cannot hide – COP Kofi Boakye warns Jamestown bullion van robbers

Nathan Kofi Boakye, Head of Research and Planning of the Ghana Police Service

Head of Research and Planning of the Ghana Police Service Nathan Kofi Boakye, a Commissioner of Police (COP), has warned perpetrators of last Monday’s robbery at Adedenkpo near Jamestown that their time will be up “very very very soon”.

“I want to emphasise to the nation that very, very, very soon all those involved in this bullion robbery and especially those who committed it, they will be arrested very soon,” the former Ashanti Regional Police Commander stated.



“They can run and run and run but they cannot hide.”



COP Kofi Boakye gave this assurance on Friday, June 18 when 320 new recruits of the Service passed out in the Ashanti Region at the Regional Police Training School in Kumasi.



He said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has put in “innovative” strategies to help combat the menace that currently confronts the nation.



He also called on the new recruits to start nosing around for information that will help in arresting Monday’s criminals.

“It is incumbent on all of us including you – the new recruits – to help us achieve this objective, starting from now and you have a duty of arresting these criminals who killed one of us.



“This is non-negotiable and we cannot compromise on the need to arrest these criminals.”



Monday’s attack on a bullion van left the police officer on escort duty, Lance Corporal Emmanuel Osei, dead and a by-stander, Efia Badu, also hit by a stray bullet.



The driver is on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.