You can run but we’ll get you – Kofi Boakye warns Jamestown bullion van robbers

Director-General in charge of Legal and Prosecution for Ghana Police Service, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye

• COP Nathan Kofi Boakye says an eventual arrest of the Monday bullion van robbery is one that is non-negotiable

• The has thus warned the robbers that they will be arrested no matter how long they keep on running



• The Monday, June 14, 2021 heist at Jamestown by some yet to be identified gunmen left a police officer and a trader dead



The Director-General in charge of Legal and Prosecution for the Ghana Police Service, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye has sent a strong warning to the perpetrators of the bullion van robbery which took place on Monday, June 14, 2021.



Speaking at a passing out ceremony for some 320 police recruits on Friday, June 18, 2021, COP Kofi Boakye without mincing words stated that the arrest of the criminals involved in the attack which claimed the lives of a young police officer and a trader is non-negotiable for the police service.



“At this point, I must emphasize the fact that the Ghana Police Service is able and capable and has the ability to arrest these criminals.

“I’m at this point on behalf of the Inspector General of Police and the Police administration assuring everybody and the entire nation that these criminals, especially those who committed last week’s crime and all others who have committed other crimes in recent times, are going to be arrested soon, and I mean soon. Their arrest is non-negotiable to the service. They can run and run, but will get them.”



General Constable Emmanuel Osei and a middle-aged trader lost their lives when robbers attacked a bullion van at Adedenkpo, a suburb of Jamestown in Accra on Monday.



The robbers who shot sporadically during the attack made away with an undisclosed cash sum.



The Inspector-General of Police who has expressed his concerns about the incident has asked the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), to take over investigations into the matter.