‘You can say I’m not a barrister but to say I’m not a lawyer, is another matter’ – Adom-Otchere to NDC MP

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, has responded to another critic accusing him of not being a lawyer, despite enrolling at the Ghana School of Law, Makola, for his professional law course, to enable him to practise as a Barrister and Solicitor.

Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, became the latest to join those who have been using Paul Adom-Otchere’s unsuccessful call to the Bar to criticize him.



Incidentally, he made the claims against Adom-Otchere on last Thursday's edition of the Good Evening Ghana programme. It was hosted by a sit-in host because Adom-Otchere was away on a trip.



On the August 2, 2022, edition of his biweekly show, the Good Evening Ghana host took a swipe at the MP, for questioning whether he was a lawyer or not.



Paul Adom-Otchere said: “what I have been doing is journalism and I’ve been successful at it; he says he is a lawyer, has he been successful at it? Murtala, has he been successful at what he has been doing?



"I talk about successful lawyers whose names have been recorded in the Ghana Law Reports…Murtala is not one of them and he is a politician, has he been a successful politician, I’m not so sure about that.

“I got my LLB from the University of Ghana…and they keep talking about you are not a lawyer, you are not a lawyer. The other day I told them that if you say I am not a lawyer, Kwamena Ahwoi too is not.



"Now, look at the amount of work that Kwamena Ahwoi has done in legal development; if you think he is not a lawyer, it is up to you and it doesn’t matter. You can say one is not a Barrister but to say one is not a lawyer, is another matter,” he noted.



It is unclear if the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, GACL, graduated and was called to the Bar like his other colleagues who studied at the same institution.



Over the years, there has been a debate as to whether he has been called to the bar by the Ghana Bar Association, GBA, to practice as a lawyer. Many of his critics say he was not called to the Bar because he failed his exams.



TWI NEWS

To Adom-Otchere, despite his training at the Ghana School of Law, he considers himself a Solicitor rather than a Barrister because in the United Kingdom, UK, one can be either a Barrister - defending people in court or a Solicitor - performing legal work outside the court or both. But in Ghana, after being trained at the Ghana School of Law, you become both a Barrister and a Solicitor.



The NDC MP, during his appearance last week also lamented how Adom-Otchere had made some remarks regarding the status of Sarah Adowa Safo and James Gyakye Quayson as Members of Parliament.



To Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Paul Adom-Otchere always displays photos of Aristotle and Plato – men he considers as standing for principle that Adom-Otchere does not live up to.



“He consistently makes a mockery of these two great people. Plato and Aristotle, who were people who fought for principles; they stood for something, they didn’t stand for their stomachs or the wealth of themselves and their families and I expect that if you display the pictures of these two people, you will stand for principles…what Paul said is a matter of a court, it is not a matter of opinion; he made a conclusive statement,” the MP said on Good Evening Ghana.



PEN/SARA