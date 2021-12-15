You can still get Omiccron variant even after vaccination - Immunologist

Omicron variant

Yaw Bediako, an immunologist and Research Fellow at West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens -University of Ghana, Yaw Bediako, has stated that the 'variant of concern' known as the omicron variant, "appears to be much more transmissible”.



According to him, though most of the reported cases of the Omicron variant so far are mild, “there is evidence that it is able to evade vaccines to some extent and also evade the body’s immune system”.



He made these assertions in an interview on 3fm's morning show monitored by GhanaWeb, on December 15, 2021.



Yaw Bediako stated that with this variant of the virus, even vaccinated persons risk contracting it because it is able to defy the strength of the vaccine to some extent, although not completely.

He, however, emphasized the importance of the vaccines in protecting individuals from the virus, reason all Ghanaians should go out in their numbers to take their jabs.



His comments come on the back of the rise in omicron variant cases in Ghana



Professor Richmond Nii Okai Aryeetey a lecturer at the University of Ghana, speaking on the show also noted that "the variant is able to bypass your immune system's defence and the vaccine" noting that the variant is very potent.



Meanwhile, Ghana has identified seven more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, according to a top health official, bringing the total number of recorded cases of the new variant to 41.



Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye who disclosed this development said the new cases were detected during community testing after the first 34 cases were recorded at the Kotoka International Airport.



The world Health Organisation has so far described the variant as 'a variant of concern'.