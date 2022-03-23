You can still have sex with Hernia - Surgical Resident

Omane Acheamfour Okrah, Surgical Resident at the Korle–Bu Teaching Hospital

Hernia is when an organ or part of an organ makes an exit from its cavity area. Even though it is generally believed that hernia is mostly associated with men, a Surgical Resident at the Korle–Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Omane Acheamfour Okrah speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show debunked that notion about women not having hernia.

"Women can also get hernia but their chances are very slim as compared to that of men,” he stated.



The Doctor said, there are no specific foods and blood types that trigger hernia. He however advised the public to pay much attention to changes in the body and report to the hospital if such changes are noticed,



"Because early detection saves lives."

Interestingly, Dr. Omane said one can still have sex even with a hernia depending on the size of it and where the penis lies.



Doctors caution that straining oneself, during sexual intercourse could be problematic.