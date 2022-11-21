You can sue for damages if a tailor fails to sew your Christmas dress on time – Law lecturer 

File photo of dressmakers

A law lecturer at the University of Professional Studies Law School, Kweku Attakora Dwomoh, has advised that customers can seek for damages if dressmakers fail to honour their timelines to them.

According to the lecturer, the law recognises an agreement of timelines between clients and dressmakers hence a customer can sue for damages if a tailor fails to honour their side of any agreement regarding timeliness.



“Time of delivery in a contract is a condition. So if I tell you that I want [a dress] on the 24th; even with that there are two points in there.



The time of the delivery and the purpose. I tell you I need my jacket or my attire for Christmas. I tell you I need it by the 24th.



You decide to deliver by the 1st. You would have breached that agreement that we had and the buyer is entitled to reject it”, the lecturer explained while contributing a panel discussion on the rights of a buyer on Joynews’ The Law programme.



A good number of Ghana’s population identify as Christians thus making Christmas festivities a major event on the nation’s calendar.

However, some Ghanaians over the years have expressed disappointment in some dressmakers in meeting their timelines when it comes to such festivals.



In such instances, customers are left to vent and walk away when they find themselves in a situation like that.



But according to Kweku Attakora Dwomoh customers who find themselves in such a situation have rights which are legally acknowledged and can be enforced to compensate for their loss.



GA/SEA