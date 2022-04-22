You can't advise us on who should lead our party for election 2024 - Sammy Gyamfi 'fires' EIU

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Sammy Gyamfi says the Economic Intelligence Unit has no locus to advise them on who they (NDC) should select as the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 general elections.

According to him, they may agree with them on the other findings in their research but certainly not on who to lead the party for their 2024 elections.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that former President John Dramani Mahama has been tried, proven and tested and that it is only proper that he leads the party to victory as they have disclosed in the research.



"Though the party will allow for the former President to be contested, it will not be proper for him to be discarded entirely as the party's leader for the general elections," he said.

"John Mahama is the only candidate who can take the seat from the bad and corrupt NPP government and we will do a great disservice to Ghanaians and ourselves as a party if we fail to let him lead the party for the next general elections," he added.



Watch video below:



