You can’t age handsomely like Akufo-Addo if you don’t have a clean heart – Kusi Boafo

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-addo clocks 78-years

Ghanaians celebrate President Akuf-Addo on his birthday

Kusi Boafo lauds Akufo-Addo’s leadership?

The Chief Executive Officer of Government’s Public Sector Reforms, Thomas Kusi Boafo, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has aged well due to his clean heart.

President Akufo-Addo on March 29 turned 78-years and according to Mr Kusi Boafo, the president’s current health status despite his age confirms his kindheartedness.

According to him, the fact that President Akufo-Addo has been spared from various sicknesses associated with his age shows the president is not a wicked man.

“If you don’t have a good mind and heart, you can’t get to his age. You will die before you get to his age or get hit by stroke or waist problems… At 78 years, you can see that he speaks without struggling. He doesn’t shake or have watery mouth. His font on the sheet he reads hasn’t been increased like books written for children”, he stated on pro-NPP Wontumi TV.

With an impressive political CV, President Akufo-Addo has risen through the ranks of Ghana’s governance hierarchy having served as a member of parliament, minister of state and assumed Ghana’s presidency in 2017.

After completing his first term of four years, President Akufo-Addo was re-elected for a second and final presidential term in 2020.

Mr Kusi Boafo speaking on Wontumi TV noted that Ghana has over the past five years experienced sterling leadership under President Akufo-Addo which makes him worth celebrating.

