You can’t be president in 2025, Ghana spiritually bigger than you – Prophet Badu Kobi to Bawumia

Prophet Badu Kobi prophesies about Election 2024

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has indicated that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not spiritually fit to become Ghana’s President after Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo exits.

According to him, the country is bigger than the Vice President so it’s imperative that he let go of his dream and undergo preparation before he takes over as President of this country.



Badu Kobi who was speaking to his congregants said the New Patriotic Party regardless of the combination they bring for the 2024 election will lose.



This he said is because their time has elapsed and there is, therefore, a new force that has to move in to set Ghana on a new pedestal.



“I will give my Church out for it to be burnt. Let them bring whatever combination it won’t work. Their time to sit on the seat expires in 2024. I love Bawumia but he won’t win, I love Alan Kyeremanteng but he won’t win.



"I love Bawumia but Ghana is big than him spiritually. He should take his time to undergo preparation. Even his master is failing how much more him. Bawumia is close to Presidency but Bawumia is not President in 2025.

"What will happen is that he will become President before the elections. Something will happen and he will be President before 2024. He’s not President for 2025,” he said.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) intends to break the eight-year cycle for political parties in Ghana.



The party said it is committed to delivering on its promises to the people of Ghana and through that, they will enjoy the goodwill and subsequently win the 2024 elections.



A number of persons have declared their intentions to contest for the flagbearership of the political party.



TWI NEWS