‘You can’t borrow to eat kenkey and fish now – Adongo mocks Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency in the Upper East Region has mocked the economic management prowess of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, cautioning him to be wary of borrowing to eat kenkey and fish.

According to Mr. Isaac Adongo, the ‘Walewale Adams Smith’ referring to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia seems to have abandoned the sinking economic management ship and found solace in the digitalization ship.



‘’The Vice President has shifted gears into digitalization leaving economic management on the shoulders of the incompetent Finance Minister,” Mr. Adongo mocked.



“Since the Vice President jumped ship, he has turned himself into a ‘Yahoo boy’ whose only concern is how to fidget with the internet in the name of digitalization,” he said.



Mr. Adongo said these in reaction to Bloomberg’s statement on how the economy has been run down on the evening news segment on Accra 100.5FM on Monday, January 17, 2022.



According to the NDC MP, with Ghana’s economy on the edge, the country can no longer go onto the international borrowing market only to come and eat Kenkey and fish like the Finance Minister used to do since he assumed office in 2017.



“I’m surprised the President is still keeping Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta at post even in the wake of glaring evidence that the economy is not in good shape.

“With the penchant for spending as a private person and a public officer, in other jurisdictions, Mr. Ken Ofori- Atta would not have come near the position of a deputy Minister,” he argued.



He pointed out that what Bloomberg said about the debt levels of the country, is something he [Adongo] said a year ago.



“Bloomberg is just reiterating the concerns I’ve raised a year ago, with government communicators raining all manner of insults on my person as the MP for the people of Bolgatanga Central,” he noted.



The lawmaker said the bleak situation of Ghana’s economy cannot be saved by the controversial E-levy, adding that if GHS20 billion could not save the situation what then will GHS9 billion do.



The situation, he said, can only be saved if the President stops his extravagant expenditure on needles things like his comfort.