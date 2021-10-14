You can’t ‘break the 8’ with hiring of luxurious jets – Fmr NPP Nasara leader laments

Former National Coordinator of the Nasara Club, NPP, Abubakar Suleman

Source: GNA

A former National Coordinator of the Nasara Club of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abubakar Suleman, also known as ‘Laku Laku’ has kicked against wasting taxpayers’ money on the hiring of luxurious private jets for President Akufo-Addo’s foreign trips.

Speaking on Tonton Sansan on TV XYZ, the NPP activist indicate that he loves President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whom he described as a “good man”, he, however, was taken aback when news broke that the president has been travelling with expensive jets during his recent foreign trips.



“You cannot break the 8 when we are hiring private jets,” he told host Kwame Minkah in Akan, arguing that a country cannot do that when there is a functioning presidential jet.

Laku Laku, as he is affectionately called, cautioned the handlers of the president to listen to the cry of the Ghanaian citizens and work in a way that does not cause public disaffection for President Akufo-Addo.



His comment comes after the country has been debating about why the government would hire jets for foreign travels when the NPP government wants to break the 8 year jinx.