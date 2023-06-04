‘You can’t bring Napo down’ – Ex-Fomena NPP Chairman roars at ‘ungrateful’ Freddie Blay

Former NPP Constituency Chairman for Fomena, Akwasi Nti

A former National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has incurred the wrath of an ex-NPP Chairman in the Fomena Constituency of the Ashanti Region, Akwasi Nti over recent report on Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly called Napo.

Akwasi Nti, without mincing words took on Mr Freddie Blay describing him as an ungrateful person, who doesn’t have the interest of the NPP at heart, even after benefiting immensely from the party.



The popular party stalwart who was brimming with rage, has also accused Freddie Blay, a former top member of the CPP, for having an agenda against Asantes and Napo in particular.



Akwasi Nti’s hot attack on Freddie, Blay and his newspaper was sparked by a hoax story which was published in the Daily Guide newspaper on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.



The paper reported that the Energy Minister and MP for Manhyia South, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, hired a private jet to Monaco to celebrate his 55th birthday on May 23, 2023.



Significantly, it has since been established that Napo rather marked his 55th birthday in Ghana so the Daily Guide certainly published a false story just to dent Napo’s image.

According to Akwasi Nti, Freddie Blay, who owns the Daily Guide newspaper, was behind the false and concocted Napo reportage in his newspaper, which is rapidly losing its credibility.



Speaking with Kwame Tanko of Angel FM in Kumasi, the former Fomena NPP chairman said Napo recently exposed a fishy deal at the GNPC, where Freddie Blay is the Board Chairman.



He claimed that Freddie Blay was deeply involved in the said fishy deal at the GNPC, which certainly would not have benefited the country, so he is trying to use the Daily Guide to attack Napo as retaliation.



Akwasi Nti, who sounded very angry, openly told Freddie Blay and the Daily Guide newspaper that any further hoax report/attack against Napo’s personality would be deemed as an attack against the entire Asanteman.



“Any further attack from Freddie Blay and his Daily Guide against Napo would be fiercely resisted by Asanteman because Napo is currently the face and hope of the NPP in Asanteman.

“The blatant falsehood that the Daily Guide published about Napo few days ago was orchestrated by Freddie Blay and that is a sign of ‘stupidity’ on his part, excuse my language.



“Freddie Blay should know that Napo is the future of the NPP in the Ashanti Region and some of us would not mind risking our lives to fight anyone that would attack Napo”, he warned.



He also said the Daily Guide’s recent unprovoked attacks against Napo is also an attack against the NPP in general “and I’m surprised by Freddie Blay’s childish action”.



According to Akwasi Nti, “Freddie Blay, at his advanced age, should have known better and acted maturely. He is a full-blooded CPP man and he managed to become NPP National Chairman.



“He and his family have benefitted massively from the NPP, even though he is a known CPP man, so he shouldn’t turn his back against the NPP now. This is a sign of ungratefulness on his part”.

Akwasi Nti also stated emphatically that Napo is a big brand in the NPP and Ghana in general as he (Napo) is capable of leading the country in a higher position in future.



In this regard, he sternly cautioned Freddie Blay and his propagandist Daily Guide newspaper to act professionally and stop writing falsehood about Napo in his (Freddie Blay’s) own interest.



“Freddie Blay should know that if he uses his his newspaper, the Daily Guide, to attack Napo again, I will instantly attack him in the same measure”, Akwasi Nti, who was angry and panting for breath, warned.



He said Napo is competent and blessed, citing Napo’s extraordinary works at both the Education and Energy Ministries to buttress his claim, stressing that “nobody can bring Napo down”.