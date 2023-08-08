You can’t disrespect me and expect me to join your campaign - Deputy minister ditches Bawumia

David Asante-Boateng is the Deputy Minister of Railways Development

The Deputy Minister of Railways Development, David Kwaku Asante-Boateng, has said that the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, recently disrespected him in public.

He explained that this was during a visit of the veep and some members of his campaign team to an area in the Asante Akim area.



For this reason, the deputy minister has said that he feels hurt and as such, he cannot join the campaign of the vice president.



Speaking in a video clip shared by JoyNews, David Kwaku Asante-Boateng, who is also the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim South, said he was disrespected at that moment.



“When Vice President Dr. Bawumia came to Asankare, we decided to go welcome him and some members of his team. None of them greeted me when I extended a hand.



“You can’t disrespect me and expect me to join your campaign. I am hurt by their action,” he said in Twi and interpreted to English by the JoyNews reporter.



Describing Alan Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, as his brother, David Asante-Boateng announced his full support for him, adding that he is doing so whether he wins or not.

“Alan is my brother, I cannot denounce him. If he wins or not, I will support him,” he added.



David Asante-Boateng is only one of several MPs from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have publicly declared their support for candidates of the New Patriotic Party who want to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.



A special delegates congress will be held in August 2023 to elect the final five (5) of 10 candidates who have put themselves up for the role.



The five will then compete in a November 2023 internal election for the ultimate, with the winner adjudged the presidential candidate of the NPP for the 2024 general elections.







