You can’t find me, I am dead – DCE goes cheeky on disgruntled Assembly members

DCE for Bosome Freho, Yaw Danso

Bosomfreho Assemblymen accuse DCE of hoarding resources

Assembly members commence processes to pass a vote of no confidence in DCE



DCE replies Assembly members over impeachment attempts



The District Chief Executive for Bosome Freho, Yaw Danso, has responded to attempts by some Assembly Members of his district to cause his removal from office.



The Assembly members said to be numbering about twenty-two (22) have accused the DCE of instigating divisions and hoarding resources meant for their work.



The aggrieved Assembly members, as a result, have commenced a process to pass a vote of no confidence on the DCE.

Their effort, however, is said to have stalled due to their inability to locate the DCE.



In a viral voice recording, the DCE, in an interview with Agyewaa Kodie of Edubiaseman, provided a rather snarky answer to reports that he cannot be located by the Assembly members for the vote of no confidence to be passed on him.



“We have received information that the Assembly members of Bosome Freho are not able to locate you,” the journalist told the DCE.



In response, Mr Yaw Danso retorted, saying, “they say they can’t find me? I am dead. I am dead, so they won’t find me. Inform them that I am dead.”



According to reports, the impasse between the DCE and the Assembly members commenced following the election of Patrick Kwaku Frimpong as the Presiding Member of the Assembly on March 10, 2022.

The DCE, who is said to have rooted for Daniel Acheamfour to be elected as the Presiding Member, took offence in the election of Patrick Frimpong by the Assembly members and is said to have since hoarded resources meant for their work.



Some of the resources withheld by the DCE include motorbikes which were to be distributed to the Assembly members.



