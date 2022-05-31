You can’t gag the diplomatic corps – Haruna to Akufo-Addo

Haruna Iddrisu is Minority Leader in parliament

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has warned President Akufo-Addo’s administration to desist from attempts to gag the diplomatic community of their freedom of expression.

His comments follow a statement from the Ghana Police Service warning the British High Commissioner to stay out of internal matters of the country.



The High Commissioner in a Tweet asked questions about the arrest of #fixthecountry Convener, Oliver Barker Vormawor for a traffic offence.



The Police, however, in a four-page letter asked the diplomat to stay in her lane and mind her business.



Addressing the media in Parliament on Tuesday, the Tamale Central MP stated that “We are concerned about the consistent undermining of freedom of expression guaranteed under the 1992 Constitution. That even a foreign diplomat cannot simply express her view, that how will this particular one go, how will this investigation go.



“There is a difference between a Facebook post and a real and actual threat to the stability of our country. Probably they are running ahead of their shadows because they know what they are doing. So freedom of expression remains the most fundamental building block of democracy. Even a diplomat can be questioned simply by saying how will this one too go.”

The Minority Leader also expressed his disappointment in the police adding that a private member’s bill will soon be sponsored to create an independent police commission.



Such a move he argues will address the political influence in the police set-up.



