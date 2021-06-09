You can’t go ahead to demonstrate – Police warns #FixTheCountry Conveners

Logo of FixTheCountry Movement

The Supreme Court has quashed an order by the Accra High Court restraining the FixTheCountry movement from going on demonstration.

In a unanimous decision Tuesday (June 8, 2021), a five-member panel to the apex court held that the High Court exceeded its jurisdiction by making the restraining order to last indefinite.



According to the court, by the operation of law, the order which was secured ex parte by the police on May 6, is supposed to last for 10days, and therefore the High Court acted in error by making it indefinite.



The court gave the ruling today after upholding in part a certiorari application by the FixTheCountry Movement.



But the police in a released few hours after the verdict said the FixTheCountry movement can not go ahead with their impending demonstration because the said case is still in the high court pending judgment.

The police also admonished Ghanaians to disregard any call to demonstrate by the conveners of the FixTheCountry protest march without complying with the provision of the public order Act. 1994 (Act 491).








