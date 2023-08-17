You can’t grow or buy the cornea; it must be donated – Ophthalmologist champions legislation on organ donations

The President of the Ophthalmology Society of Ghana, Dr. Dziffa Ofori-Adjei, has explained the importance of putting a premium on the need for legislation in Ghana on organ transplants.

More particularly, she explained that an existing legislation of this sort will allow many people to be aware of the need to donate their corneas, rather than have then go to waste.



She added that this is important because the cornea is not something that can be grown, and just like in many advanced countries of the world, it is because people donate them that there is enough for Ghana to even benefit from.



“There are a lot of people who need cornea transplants and those people are aware of cornea transplants, but they know that the cornea is not available, and that is why the legislation is key. Once the legislation comes to force, we have enough cornea available, then training becomes even much easier, because if we have people who are willing to do it and there is no cornea to work with…



“So, it’s important we have the legislation in place, we have the tissue available. And you ask yourself, where did the US get it from? It was people who donated; the people who donated and we are getting it over here. Nepal, India, how do they get it? They all get it because other people donated. You can’t grow the cornea, you can’t buy the cornea; it must be donated, so, we have to make a conscious effort to push this legislation so that we can create a lot of awareness about it… so, it’s important this is done and done quickly,” she urged.



Dr. Dziffa Ofori-Adjei mentioned this when she spoke with the host of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, Daniel Oduro, as they explored the subject on ‘Why cornea transplant needs a legislation in Ghana.’

It is estimated that there are 24,000 people in Ghana who are blind from cornea diseases.



