You can't intimidate government! - Ayeh-Peye blasts ECG

618968192 520172 600x400 Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano constituency, Samuel Ayeh-Paye

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano constituency, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has called on the Electricity Company of Ghana to swallow back their demand for 148 percent increase in electricity tariffs.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) wants this huge increase so as to give consumers quality service.

They premise the demand on operational costs which, to them, the 148% tariff increment will resolve and help them to be more efficient.

However, many Ghanaians have rejected the increment.

Discussing the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Samuel Ayeh-Peye joined the opposition as he wondered why the ECG is making this demand at a time government has just commenced its E-Levy policy.

He called for rejection of the increment stating it will compound the plight of Ghanaians.

Also, Ayeh-Peye queried ECG if the power cuts are orchestrated for government to accept their demand.

"You can't intimidate government. We are not afraid of you!", Ayeh-Peye messaged ECG and asked PURC not to accept the increment.

