You can't keep Captain Smart in custody — Court tells police

Captain Smart

A request by the prosecution team of the Nima Divisional Police Command to keep Onua TV host, Captain Smart in custody has been denied by Circuit Court 7 in Accra.

This was after the popular broadcaster was dragged to the court Thursday, December 9, 2021, following his arrest last week.



Appearing at the court, Smart was charged with offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).



Captain Smart denied committing the said offence.



The prosecutor then pleaded with the court to allow them keep the 'Onua Maakye' host in police custody to enable them investigate the charges brought against him.



3news.com reported that in arguing for the state, the police prosecutor said Captain Smart would interfere with the investigations should the court deny the request of the police to keep him in custody.

He prayed the court to allow the police to detain him in lawful custody for at least seven (7) days to enable them complete their investigations.



However, the legal team representing Captain Smart cited different cases to argue that since the popular broadcaster had earlier been granted bail by the Police and he had not interfered with their investigations, it was obvious that he would not do so should the court grant him bail.



They also argued that Captain Smart is a responsible man with a lot of responsibilities to himself, his employers and his family and would therefore not abscond should the court grant him bail.



The court denied the request and granted Smart bail in the sum of Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 100,000.00) with one surety.



Also, he was told to report himself to the police station every Tuesday and Friday.

The case was adjourned to January 11, 2022.



Captain Smart was arrested on Thursday, December 2, 2021, in what the police said he had made certain "unsavoury pronouncements" that hinges on the peace and security of the country.



He has since described his arrest as his “political matriculation” and not perturbed about whether or not the arrest was politically motivated to intimidate him.